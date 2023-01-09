Power outage causes Baldy Mountain to close

Baldy Mountain Resort will be closed Monday, Jan. 9, after power outages throughout the ski hill.
As of 9:15 a.m., there was no power at the resort or chairlifts but the lodge will stay open until 1 p.m. The chairlifts were unable to spin, said Baldy on their Facebook page.
Fortis was expected to arrive to diagnose what the issue is.
According to Baldy’s Facebook page, a spark off their staff accommodations’ transformer took place Monday morning. It’s not known if that is the problem.
Baldy has had a great ski season with around 200 centimetres on the mountain since November, they report.
