Power out throughout Kelowna following car accident

The power outage happened this afternoon after a car struck a power pole on Springfield Road.

A vehicle struck a power pole on Springfield Road around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. (Dan Taylor)

Residents throughout Kelowna have taken to social media to report the power is out throughout the city.

It’s unclear how many people are affected or which areas of the city don’t have electricity, however the power appears to have gone out after a car struck a power pole on Springfield Road around 3:30 p.m.

Reports from one person said the power is out along Ethel Street, while another said the power is out near the hospital.

There are also several reports of people trapped in elevators.

BCHydro has yet to comment or provide more information.

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division