The map shows the affected area after a power outage in the Shuswap occurred at 4:17 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (BC Hydro)

Power outage leaves 2,500 Shuswap residents in the dark

BC Hydro investigating the cause of the outage

A power outage has affected Shuswap residents south of the TransCanada Highway.

BC Hydro’s website is reporting an outage that happened at 4:17 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

The outage is affecting an area in southeast Salmon Arm, and then south of Highway 1, including Mount Ida, Silver Creek, Yankee Flats and along Salmon River Road to Glenemma.

BC Hydro reports 2,511 customers are affected and the cause is still under investigation.

A crew has been assigned to the site.

