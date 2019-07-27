Update: Power restored to 3,300 Salmon Arm residents

BC Hydro crews responded at 11:14 a.m.

Power to 3,300 Salmon Arm residents was restored at 12:15 p.m.

According to a BC Hydro representative the cause of the outage was a series of switches that overheated.

First reported approximately 11 a.m., the outage lasted approximately one hour.

—-

At 11:14 a.m. BC Hydro crews responded to a power outage in Salmon Arm that affected 3,300 residents.

Wind causes Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen to grow

