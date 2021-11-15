Power outages reported in Shuswap as windstorm blows through

Environment Canada warns region could see winds up to 70km/h

Power outages are being reported in and around Salmon Arm as a windstorm makes its way through the region.

According to BC Hydro, approximately 272 customers in Canoe lost power around 4:43 p.m. Around the same time, 96 hydro customers lost power north of Grandview Bench Road. At 5:25 p.m., power went out for residents south of Grandview Bench Road. Less than five hydro customers in the 1100 block of Salmon River Road lost power at 5:31 p.m.

BC Hydro reported 372 customers along Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road lost power at 5:37 p.m. Around the same time, power went down for 648 customers along Highway 97A south of Sicamous.

For each of these incidents, BC Hydro reported the cause was under investigation.

A special weather report issued Monday, Nov. 15 by Environment Canada stated the Shuswap would experience winds of up to 70 kilometres an hour during the evening.

lachlan@saobserver.net

