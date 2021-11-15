Around 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, BC Hydro was responding to multiple power outages around the Shuswap. (BC Hydro map)

Power outages reported in Shuswap as windstorm blows through

Environment Canada warns region could see winds up to 70km/h

Power outages are being reported in and around Salmon Arm as a windstorm makes its way through the region.

According to BC Hydro, approximately 272 customers in Canoe lost power around 4:43 p.m. Around the same time, 96 hydro customers lost power north of Grandview Bench Road. At 5:25 p.m., power went out for residents south of Grandview Bench Road. Less than five hydro customers in the 1100 block of Salmon River Road lost power at 5:31 p.m.

BC Hydro reported 372 customers along Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road lost power at 5:37 p.m. Around the same time, power went down for 648 customers along Highway 97A south of Sicamous.

For each of these incidents, BC Hydro reported the cause was under investigation.

A special weather report issued Monday, Nov. 15 by Environment Canada stated the Shuswap would experience winds of up to 70 kilometres an hour during the evening.

