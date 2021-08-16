Power temporarily out at Vernon wildfire evacuation centre

Fire knocks out power to more than 3,000 Westside homes

The White Rock Lake wildfire has knocked out power to thousands on Westside Road. (BC Hydro outage map)

A power outage left some wildfire evacuees in the dark Monday morning.

The emergency operations centre at the Vernon Recreation Complex was temporarily without power Monday, Aug. 16.

BC Hydro reported the power was out since 9:17 a.m. in the 3200-3500 block of of 34th and 35th Avenues. The rec centre is within that area and is where many of those evacuated due to the White Rock Lake wildfire are going to register. But officials confirmed that power was back on by 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the outage, which affected 12 addresses, is under investigation.

Power has also been out since 11:15 p.m. Sunday, on Westside due to the fire. The blaze has knocked out power to 1,562 homes north of Smith Road and another 1,607 homes south of Whiteman’s Creek Road since 11:53 Sunday evening.

READ MORE: Motorists urged to keep North Okanagan highways clear for wildfire evacuees

READ MORE: Significant structure loss on Westside due to White Rock Lake wildfire

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC wildfires 2018power outages

A power outage in Vernon put wildfire evacuees trying to register at the Vernon rec centre in the dark. (BC Hydro outage map)