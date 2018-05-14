An uprooted tree from Sunday’s sudden storm is seen falling next to a vehicle, in New Delhi, India, Monday, May 14, 2018. Powerful wind and rain storms have swept across northern India, with authorities saying many have been killed. Meteorological officials say winds reached up to 109 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) Sunday, blowing down trees and power lines and demolishing homes. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Powerful storms kill at least 40 across northern India

Meteorological officials say winds reached up to 109 kilometers per hour Sunday, blowing down trees and power lines and demolishing homes

Powerful wind and rain storms have swept across northern India, with authorities saying at least 40 people have been killed.

Meteorological officials say winds reached up to 109 kilometres per hour (68 miles per hour) Sunday, blowing down trees and power lines and demolishing homes. Trains and commuter rail lines were paused and dozens of flights were diverted from New Delhi’s international airport as the storm blew into the city, turning the sky brown with dust and sand.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh state say 38 people were killed there. At least two more were killed in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that he was “saddened by the loss of lives due to storms in some parts of the country.”

Related: Third person dies as a result of destructive wind storm in Ontario

Related: Hawaii volcano shoots lava into sky; evacuations ordered

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian aid worker charged with child sexual abuse in Nepal
Next story
Unseasonable heat melts heavy snowpacks in B.C., making more floods likely

Just Posted

Sinkhole on Highway 1 near Sicamous delays traffic

Westbound lane closed on Trans-Canada about five kilometres east of Sicamous

Salmon River might not rise beyond last week’s high

New forecast predicts level of 74 cubic meters per second, less than Thursday’s 77.

Okanagan-Shuswap flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

In Photos: Students go cross country

Shuswap elementary school runners hit the trails in cross-country meet

Temperatures soar to record-breaking heights in Kelowna, Vernon

Temperatures set to soar in the Okanagan

Video: Salty Dog 2018

Over 500 cyclists pushed themselves to see how many laps of the South Canoe trails they could finish

Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island

Ten-year-old girl and woman seriously injured in incident in Nanaimo on Saturday

Farmland review head named Agricultural Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

May long affecting Okanagan-Similkameen flood preparations

Hotels fill up as RDOS seeks emergency lodging; residents with medical needs should self-evacuate now

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

But other parole conditions still apply

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

Video: B.C. canines crowned for saving owner’s life

One-year-later Matthew Smith is still recovering, in Campbell River

11 temperature records broken on Mother’s Day in B.C.

Hot temperatures to continue this week throughout the province

Most Read