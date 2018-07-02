Anglemont Marina was fully open for business just a few days after a powerful storm ripped through the Shuswap on June 25 causing substantial damage. (Photo contributed)

Powerful winds damage marina in Shuswap

Storm of June 25 breaks apart two docks in Anglemont, rearranges shoreline

  • Jul. 2, 2018 1:30 a.m.
  • News

Wild winds in last Monday’s storm wreaked havoc at Anglemont Marina.

While quick to point out all systems are go at the popular North Shuswap marina, co-owner Katie Redford says the powerful wind associated with the early morning storm of June 25, whipped up huge waves that damaged two docks, several boats and actually rearranged the shoreline.

Redford says the sturdy steel and wood breakwater came apart and damage was done to both the pump-out and gas lock docks.

Four pilings snapped right out and the welds in some of the steel dock pieces were ripped apart.

Some 40 boats were tied up at the marina, most with three ropes, each rated to 7,500 pounds. At least one rope snapped on about half the boats.

Ten of the boats sustained damage, most superficially with a couple of them bearing more serious damage.

Related: Shuswap storm brief but powerful

Related: Summer storm causes havoc in Kootenays

The bottom two risers of a set of steps connecting one of the docks to the land are no longer visible, having been buried in sand driven in towards shore by huge waves.

Redford said she and her partner, Bob Wallace, slept through the storm that roared in around 3 a.m.

“In the morning, I went outside with my coffee and went ‘oh shit,’” she says of her reaction to the damage.

Repairs were started immediately except for the pilings. Redford says they cannot be replaced until July 22 because of fish activity.

Redford and Wallace are optimistic about the summer and say good food will now be on the menu thanks to the couple’s Barking Dog Food Truck, which offers made-to-order burgers, fish and chips, hot-dogs, wings, veggie burgers, poutine and a Shuswaggi breakfast wrap served Saturdays and Sundays.

@SalmonArm
barbbrouwer@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. man in critical condition after Canada Day shooting
Next story
Survey shows daughters more likely to take care of parents

Just Posted

In photos: Patriotic revellers enjoy explosions of colour

City of Salmon Arm hosts second annual Canada Day fireworks display at Canoe Beach

Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens after vehicle incident east of Sicamous

The highway was closed for more than five hours

Cold, snowy start to July for the Okanagan

No matter where you go in the Okanagan this week, you won’t escape the cold.

New signs to mark Japanese internment camps in Shuswap

Sicamous historical society requests more information at each location

In photos: Chase celebrates the class of 2018

The Chase Secondary class of 2018 walked across the stage and into… Continue reading

Okanagan-Shuswap residents love Canada

Residents up and down the valley weigh in on what being Canadian means on the nations birthday

Powerful winds damage marina in Shuswap

Storm of June 25 breaks apart two docks in Anglemont, rearranges shoreline

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by third woman

The new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006

Summer storm causes havoc in Kootenays

Up to 45,000 affected by wind, rain and lightning in Nakusp region

Jumbo resort court ruling could take months

Judge mulling ‘substantially started’ decision that halted construction for proposed ski resort.

PM addresses groping allegation of Creston reporter

Trudeau says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

B.C. man in critical condition after Canada Day shooting

Suspect, 18, arrested and remains in police custody

Vandalized sign on First Nations land is ‘out-and-out racism’

Kamloops area sign that welcomes mushroom pickers covered in racist graffiti

Thai boys and coach found alive in cave where they went missing

All 12 boys and their coach were found alive says a Thai official

Most Read