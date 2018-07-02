Powerful winds damage marina in Shuswap

Storm of June 25 breaks apart two docks in Anglemont, rearranges shoreline

Anglemont Marina was fully open for business just a few days after a powerful storm ripped through the Shuswap on June 25 causing substantial damage. (Photo contributed)

Wild winds in last Monday’s storm wreaked havoc at Anglemont Marina.

While quick to point out all systems are go at the popular North Shuswap marina, co-owner Katie Redford says the powerful wind associated with the early morning storm of June 25, whipped up huge waves that damaged two docks, several boats and actually rearranged the shoreline.

Redford says the sturdy steel and wood breakwater came apart and damage was done to both the pump-out and gas lock docks.

Four pilings snapped right out and the welds in some of the steel dock pieces were ripped apart.

Some 40 boats were tied up at the marina, most with three ropes, each rated to 7,500 pounds. At least one rope snapped on about half the boats.

Ten of the boats sustained damage, most superficially with a couple of them bearing more serious damage.

The bottom two risers of a set of steps connecting one of the docks to the land are no longer visible, having been buried in sand driven in towards shore by huge waves.

Redford said she and her partner, Bob Wallace, slept through the storm that roared in around 3 a.m.

“In the morning, I went outside with my coffee and went ‘oh shit,’” she says of her reaction to the damage.

Repairs were started immediately except for the pilings. Redford says they cannot be replaced until July 22 because of fish activity.

Redford and Wallace are optimistic about the summer and say good food will now be on the menu thanks to the couple’s Barking Dog Food Truck, which offers made-to-order burgers, fish and chips, hot-dogs, wings, veggie burgers, poutine and a Shuswaggi breakfast wrap served Saturdays and Sundays.

