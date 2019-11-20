More people are welcome to join the ranks of the Salmon Arm Fire Department. (File photo)

Practice night provides Salmon Arm firefighters with a little taste of real thing

Fire department could use more recruits if you’d like to develop skills, help the community

A fire alarm Tuesday night, Nov. 19, turned out to be something of a win-win for Salmon Arm firefighters and residents of the home affected.

A call came in to the Salmon Arm Fire Department about 7:15 p.m. regarding a fire at Rotary Village in the 800 block of Okanagan Avenue E.

Although it was initially reported as a stove fire, Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley says it did not turn out to be.

“We believe it could have been a faulty light fixture,” he said. “There was no fire, just a little bit of smoke.”

However, it attracted a full contingent of firefighters.

Shirley explains that something reported as a structure fire will typically generate a two-hall response. But as Tuesday was practice night, an extra truck and firefighters were available and responded.

Was it useful practice?

“Absolutely,” he says.

Read more: City’s only female firefighter feels at home with Salmon Arm crew

Read more: Recruits needed for Shuswap fire departments

Read more: Salmon Arm Fire Department opens ranks to junior firefighters

He says training firefighters is an ongoing process. Last week, a class of recruits finished their training.

However, more firefighters are always welcome.

“We’re down a little bit; we could use members in each one of our halls.”

He said five people are lined up for a class in mid-January. He encourages anyone interested in becoming a member to contact the fire department.

Asked what’s great about being a firefighter, he says, lots.

“Being part of the community, serving the community, there’s great camaraderie, it’s a great place to meet other people and there are lots of skills outside of firefighting – first aid, air brake certification for driving larger trucks…,” Shirley says.

Everyone is welcome, as long as they’re 19 or over. Potential applicants are asked to stop in or call. The number is: 250-803-4060.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
John Mann, singer and songwriter of group Spirit of the West dead at 57

Just Posted

Salmon Arm chosen for suicide prevention study

City stood out for efforts already being undertaken in the community

Practice night provides Salmon Arm firefighters with a little taste of real thing

Fire department could use more recruits if you’d like to develop skills, help the community

New trail bridge near Salmon Arm unsuitable for horses

Finishing touches will be put on trail running parallel to Salmon River Road in the spring

AIM Roads Inc. helps improve access to Malakwa Community Park

Project was a team effort with AIM and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Court hears man’s multiple property crimes in Shuswap fueled by addiction

Accused completes sentence, states he’s ready to do good things

B.C. politicians view supermodel’s transition journey on Transgender Day

Liberal MLA Jane Thornthwaite and New Democrat MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert appear in the documentary

VIDEO: B.C. high school’s turf closed indefinitely as plastic blades pollute waterway

Greater Victoria resident stumbles on plastic contamination from Oak Bay High

B.C. mayor urges premier to tweak road speeds in an ‘epidemic of road crash fatalities’

Haynes cites ICBC and provincial documents in letter to John Horgan

Hergott: Day of remembrance for road traffic victims

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column

South Cariboo Driver hits four cows due to fog

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing

Revelstoke man who sexually assaulted drunk woman sentenced to 18 months house arrest

For the first nine months he cannot leave his home between 2 p.m. and 11 a.m. except for work

Kamloops RCMP seek driver who hit teenager, then drove away

The 13-year-old boy was in a crosswalk, crossing Seymour Street at Eighth Avenue

City of Kelowna implements two new electric vehicle charging stations

EV drivers will now have four charging options across the city

Coming soon: Dark comedy The Art of Self-Defense to hit theSalmar Classic

Cimemaphile by Joanne Sargent

Most Read