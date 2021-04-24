Expectant British Columbians are only prioritized for a vaccine if they also have a serious heart condition – congenital or acquired – that requires them to see a cardiac specialist during their pregnancy. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Expectant British Columbians are only prioritized for a vaccine if they also have a serious heart condition – congenital or acquired – that requires them to see a cardiac specialist during their pregnancy. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Pregnant Ontarians move up vaccine priority list, while British Columbians wait their turn

B.C. only prioritizing pregnant people who also have serious heart condition

As pregnant people in Ontario moved up in the province’s priority vaccination list Friday, their counterparts in B.C. still have to wait their turn in the age-based roll-out.

All pregnant Ontarians were moved into the “highest risk” category, which is being vaccinated right now, on April 23. But on the West Coast, expectant British Columbians are only prioritized if they also have a serious heart condition – congenital or acquired – that requires them to see a cardiac specialist during their pregnancy. These individuals are eligible for a vaccine under B.C.’s clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) category.

This means pregnant parents without a heart condition, have to wait their turn in the jab roll-out.

B.C.’s Ministry of Health encourages pregnant people to get protected with the vaccine once they’re eligible, a spokesperson told Black Press Media Friday.

READ: B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

“Our immunization program is targeted to immunize those who are at the highest risk of COVID-19,” said the ministry’s Marielle Tounsi, in a statement. She added that the province’s vaccination focus is on the age-based program, offering AstraZeneca to people 40 and over in pharmacies, CEV groups and outbreak management.

The ministry said vaccine deployment decisions are based on the best available science and evidence, and that they’ll “start to add additional priority groups” as they get more vaccines.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says pregnant people are three times more likely than the general population to end up in the intensive care unit if they’re infected with COVID-19.

Sarka Lisonkova, a perinatal epidemiologist, said those pregnant ICU patients with COVID-19 can require a high level of care, including machine breathing support, and are at higher risk of dying if that happens.

“Although the actual risk of severe illness and death among pregnant women is very low, it is higher when compared to non-pregnant women from the same age group,” she told Black Press Media.

READ: U.S. recommends pregnant women get COVID vaccine after study shows it’s safe

Pregnant people who are hesitant to get vaccinated could be putting themselves at risk. Lisonkova, a University of B.C. associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology, said contracting COVID-19 while pregnant can increase the risk of premature births, especially for those with severe illness.

The BCCDC says getting a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant causes no known increased risk of miscarriages or birth defects. Lisonkova agreed, saying although the clinical trials for Canada’s approved vaccines didn’t focus on pregnant women, there’s no evidence of harm to them or their babies.

“Adverse events among pregnant women are also monitored in Canada and there has been no reason for concern so far,” Lisonkova said.

READ: Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Do you have a story tip? Email: jake.romphf@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

British ColumbiaWest Shore

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Outbreak declared at Similkameen long-term care facility
Next story
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Just Posted

RCMP are issuing a warning after multiple people were scammed by individuals posing as landlords with suites for rent. (Pixabay)
Rental scam hits Shuswap

RCMP have received multiple complaints in recent days from victims

After five years working with the Salmon Arm Observer, Eagle Valley News and Shuswap Market, Jim Elliot is heading to Whitehorse to report on community news, events, and more with the Yukon News. (File photo)
Column: Yukon bound after five years serving the Shuswap

Salmon Arm Observer reporter grateful to everyone who shared their story

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

Joseph Coyne (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Word on the street: What do you think of B.C.’s travel restrictions?

Salmon Arm residents comment on latest effort to curb spread of COVID-19

The SASCU Recreation Centre is serving as a COVID-19 mass immunization clinic. (File photo)
Replacing volunteer staff at Salmon Arm vaccination clinic upsets MLA

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo questions how and why volunteers relieved of duties

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

Samandeep Singh Gill was acquitted last month on charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder after a B.C. Supreme Court judge excluded evidence that was key to the prosecution’s case. (RCMP)
B.C. murder cases in jeopardy as accused killer walks free, police slammed for ignoring law

The case revealed IHIT’s ‘egregious’ policy of not complying with search and seizure law, says B.C. Supreme Court judge

Francois Joseph Gauthier has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possessing a loaded, restricted firearm without an authorized license. (Twitter/AlexBC997)
51-year-old man charged with 1st-degree murder in Coal Harbour shooting

Francois Joseph Gauthier will remain in custody until his next court appearance

Antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids pose a risk to drivers in the province, according to results of a new UBC study led by Dr. Jeff Brubacher. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Researchers identify the most dangerous prescriptions for B.C. drivers

It appears that antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids increase crash risks by up to 35%, according to a new study

A helicopter lands in the middle of Vernon’s Polson Park as part of an education initiative on Sept. 27, 2019. (Contributed)
Heads up, North Okanagan: Search and rescue crews will soon be training in the area

VSAR has cleared its essential training activities following public health orders, having seen more people enjoying the outdoors this past year

Interior Health declared an outbreak at the Orchard Haven long-term care facility, attached to the South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
Outbreak declared at Similkameen long-term care facility

Interior Health announced that a resident and staff member have tested positive

An officer with Traffic Services was shocked when his in-car radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the 120 km/hr speed limit, registering with an unbelievable speed of 243 km/hr. (BC RCMP)
Corvette clocked at 243 kilometres per hour on the Coquihalla

A Traffic Services officer was shocked when his radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the speed limit

Expectant British Columbians are only prioritized for a vaccine if they also have a serious heart condition – congenital or acquired – that requires them to see a cardiac specialist during their pregnancy. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Pregnant Ontarians move up vaccine priority list, while British Columbians wait their turn

B.C. only prioritizing pregnant people who also have serious heart condition

Local police and fire departments have expressed concerns as members are still waiting for COVID-19 vaccines. (Black Press Media file photo)
Some B.C. firefighters, police left searching for leftover COVID-19 vaccines

Departments still waiting despite being identified as a priority, leadership concerned about safety

Most Read