Ashley Simpson. (Facebook photo)

Ashley Simpson. (Facebook photo)

Preliminary inquiry set for Shuswap man charged with murder of Ashley Simpson

Inquiry to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial

A further date has been set in the legal proceedings for Derek Lee Matthew Favell who stands charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson.

A date has been scheduled in October 2022 for a preliminary inquiry. Such an inquiry determines if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Four days, Oct. 17-20, have been set aside in the Salmon Arm Law Courts.

A court ban prohibits publication of the proceedings of a preliminary inquiry until after a trial is concluded – if a trial proceeds.

Favell, 39, is the former boyfriend of Ashley Simpson. She was last seen on April 27, 2016 near Salmon Arm. She was 32. Her remains were found more than five years later on Nov. 26, 2021.

Read more: Man charged with murder of Ashley Simpson in Shuswap elects trial by judge and jury

Read more: Man charged with murder in death of Shuswap woman denied bail



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmCourtmurderShuswap

Previous story
Trust in social systems ‘destroyed’: Victim of fraudulent Kelowna social worker
Next story
Defence files to dismiss Osoyoos man’s manslaughter charge

Just Posted

Ashley Simpson. (Facebook photo)
Preliminary inquiry set for Shuswap man charged with murder of Ashley Simpson

The District of Sicamous through the Shuswap Emergency Program has rescinded an evacuation alert as of June 23 for the Sicamous Mobile Home Park that was issued June 13. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District map)
‘All clear status’: Evacuation alert at Sicamous Mobile Home park rescinded

As of June 23, 2022, the level of Shuswap Lake continued to rise. (File photo)
Level of Shuswap Lake still heading upwards

The Kamloops Fire Centre is banning Category 3 open fires as of June 30, 2022. (File photo/Black Press Media)
Open burning ban for specific fires in Okanagan as wildfire season underway