Nanaimo MLA Leonard Krog (Black Press files)

Premier congratulates MLA on run for Nanaimo mayor

John Horgan’s remarks a bit premature, Krog’s announcement is tonight

Premier John Horgan has congratulated Nanaimo MLA Leonard Krog on his plan to run for mayor, a few hours before Krog himself was planning to make the worst political secret in B.C. politics official.

Horgan commented on the decision during a stop in Grand Forks Wednesday, where he announced a new disaster relief program for people affected by floods and fires. Horgan also confirmed that Krog intends to keep his MLA seat until the municipal elections across B.C. in October.

“With respect to Leonard Krog seeking the mayor’s chair in Nanaimo, I know that Leonard thought very long and hard about this,” Horgan said. “He was overwhelmed from the entire political spectrum, from people in Nanaimo urging him as a well-respected leader in the community to step up and help with bringing stability to the council there in Nanaimo.

“There’s been a long-standing challenge in the city and Leonard believes, and many people believe that he is the best person to address that. I wish him all the best and I know that he’ll be continuing his duties as MLA, continuing to represent the citizens of Nanaimo until the election period begins in the fall.”

Krog’s departure sets up a provincial by-election in Nanaimo, held by Krog and the NDP since 2005. If the B.C. Liberals win the seat, it would set up a tie in the legislature where speaker Darryl Plecas would be called upon to cast deciding votes on provincial legislation.

Previous story
B.C. MLA officially announces he’s running for mayor
Next story
B.C. mother writes to fight opioid crisis

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus involved in highway collision

Multi-vehicle collision injures several, though nobody on bus was hurt;

Province to fund a Salmon River Road bike path

$784,077 granted to the CSRD to fund construction

Column: Looking for a parting gift

Tracy Hughes’ final column asks readers to help Maureen Hafstein get the government’s attention

Suncor refinery restart to ease B.C. gas station fuel outages

Suncor’s 142,000 barrel-a-day Edmonton refinery was restarted last week after being shut down

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Premier John Horgan doesn’t ‘regret for a minute’ pulling out

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

B.C. MLA officially announces he’s running for mayor

MLA Leonard Krog says he’s ready to step down from provincial politics to run for mayor of Nanaimo

2026 would be a historic sports year for Canada

The World Cup is already coming to Canada, and Calgary is still interested in hosting Winter Olympics

Retired B.C. teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

Drew Scott and his fiance Linda Phan say “I do” during week-long celebration in Puglia

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

Notorious member of the Stopwatch Gang passed away Tuesday

B.C. mother writes to fight opioid crisis

Shattered Dreams and Broken Hearts tells of the writer’s son who died of a fentanyl overdose

Evening gives comfort to grieving parents in Okanagan

Evening Among the Angels fundraising dinner Thursday, June 21

Motion Notion to be held in Merritt, not Golden

Complications with the location has forced the festival to move

Missing B.C. men were on dream voyage from Panama

Last seen on Vancouver Island, wife of one man says it’s now a ‘heartbreaking’ disappearance

Most Read