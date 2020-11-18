(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

As the 2020 holiday season nears, B.C.’s premier is urging religious leaders to keep ceremonies and celebrations virtual this year.

“The last few months have challenged our province in ways we never would have expected,” Premier John Horgan said in a news release Wednesday (Nov. 18). “Whether it’s Gurpurab, Chanukah, Christmas or New Year’s Day, celebrating will have to look different this year.”

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a record 717 new cases. Earlier on Wednesday, Horgan asked British Columbians to refrain from non-essential travel as the pandemic continues to surge.

He cited recent Diwali celebrations as an example of changing how people celebrate during these times, noting they helped save lives and protect the most vulnerable.”

B.C. is expected to release new case counts and deaths due to COVID-19 later this afternoon.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusHolidays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii
Next story
Penticton shopping centre tries to evict The Bay, files lawsuit

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 38 additional cases of COVID-19

The number of cases is now at 1,144 with three deaths

Hillcrest Elementary teacher Tyra Menzies’ Grade 5 students show their support for downtown Salmon Arm businesses on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Barb Belway photo)
Young students brighten up day for downtown Salmon Arm businesses

Hillcrest Elementary Grade 5 students show their support

The waterway beneath the Solsqua-Sicamous bridge will be obstructed for a period of three months as in-stream work is going on as part of the project to replace the bridge. (File photo)
Sicamous bridge project will obstruct travel on the Eagle River

Replacement work on the Solsqua-Sicamous Bridge is entering a new phase next week.

Firefighters from Malakwa and other departments participated in a live fire training exercise on a disused building in Malakwa in March 2017. (File photo)
Malakwa fire chief champions rewards of being part of local fire department

Department looking to replenish its ranks

(Youtube)
Kelowna filmmaker’s short film goes international

Zachary Mulla’s ‘Crazed Conveyance’ airs at Scotland’s Breakout Film Festival on Dec. 30

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A giant wave crashes into the rocks off Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet on Nov. 17, 2020. (Nora O’Malley photo)
WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Combined wind and wave swell topped six metres

A lawsuit has been filed by Cherry Lane Shopping Centre Ltd. against The Bay for owing them around $600,000 in unpaid rent since April. The lawsuit says The Bay has been given an eviction notice. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton shopping centre tries to evict The Bay, files lawsuit

A lawsuit filed in Supreme Court alleges The Bay hasn’t paid rent since March

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

Four-year-olds Oliver Mytting, Sarah Singer, and Cadence Ivany show off their wrapped books, a gift from the Quesnel Literacy Society from its annual Christmas event on Dec. 5 in West Park Mall. (Melanie Law - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Donations needed for less fortunate Okanagan kids to give gifts

Annual Children’s Christmas Gift House continuing, in a new format

George Lezard, 48, was last seen in Vernon Nov. 15, 2020. Police are seeking help in locating the Vernon man and are concerned for his well-being. (RCMP photo)
Police seek help finding missing North Okanagan man

George Ryan Lezard, 48, was last seen in Vernon on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Most Read