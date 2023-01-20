New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, second from right, speaks during a press conference with, from left to right, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, August 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, second from right, speaks during a press conference with, from left to right, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, August 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Premiers are united in push for more health funding from Ottawa: Ford

Provinces want Ottawa to increase its share of health-care costs to 35 per cent

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says there won’t be individual deals on health-care funding between provinces and the federal government.

Speaking at an announcement today in London, Ont., Ford said he always consults with the 12 other premiers and there won’t be a one-off deal for Ontario and another for someone else.

Premiers and health ministers across the country have called on Ottawa to increase its share of health-care costs to 35 per cent, up from the current 22 per cent.

Ford says all the premiers have agreed to work together and stay united.

He said earlier this month that Ontario is willing to accept some strings attached to an increased Canada Health Transfer, as long as there is some “flexibility” included.

Ford did not give any indication of whether a deal is close.

RELATED: Premiers demand meeting with Trudeau to discuss increased health-care funding

VIDEO: Health ministers expect details after promise of federal funding boost

Federal PoliticsHealth

Previous story
Roadblocks to solving B.C.’s doctor shortfall
Next story
Want a chance for a new house? BC Children’s lottery prize homes in Kelowna and Vernon

Just Posted

Madison DeWitt winds up for a pitch at a Sicamous softball game. Ladies’ tournaments will return in spring 2023 and a mixed tournament is planned for July to kick off the hopeful return of the Moose Mouse Days festival. (File photo)
Sicamous softball tourneys in spring will lead up to hopeful return of Moose Mouse Days

The city’s Traffic Safety Committee looked at several roads and intersections in Salmon Arm that were the subject of concerns in 2022 and made decisions on whether action should be taken. (File photo)
Speeding biggest concern for Salmon Arm residents wanting road improvements

Signs cautioned users of Canoe Beach on Saturday, July 3, 2022, to take care in the beach area because of high water. The lower sign noted the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the City of Salmon Arm and Interior Health are monitoring an algae bloom in the Salmon Arm Wharf and Sunnybrae/Canoe Point areas of Shuswap Lake. (File photo)
Shuswap governments urge Interior Health to take lead on algal blooms

(Black Press media file photo)
Roadblocks to solving B.C.’s doctor shortfall