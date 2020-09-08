Higher than normal temperatures for this month are forecast for Sept. 8 though 12, 2020 in the Shuswap. (Pixabay Image)

Prepare for hot weather, possibly smoky skies in the Shuswap

Environment Canada predicts temperatures five to 10 degrees higher than normal for the week

Hot and possibly smoky sums up the weather forecast in the Shuswap for the next few days.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region, reporting that an upper ridge of high pressure will draw warm air northward from the United States this week. Temperatures will peak on Wednesday and Thursday with daytime highs that are five to 10 degrees above seasonal for this time of year.

The forecast for Salmon Arm is mainly sunny for Wednesday, Sept. 9 through Saturday, Sept. 12, with highs ranging from 28 C to 30 C. Temperatures are forecast to drop a little on Sunday and Monday with a mix of sun and cloud predicted.

Environment Canada has also issued a smoky skies bulletin for the Okanagan, noting that the warm air from south of the border may bring wildfire smoke with it.

Read more: Smoke from United States wildfires prompts air quality statement for Okanagan

People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

During the unseasonable highs, residents are advised by Environment Canada to: drink plenty of water before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place; schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Residents are advised to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
