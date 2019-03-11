Westjet planes at YLW-Image credit: Capital News file

Prepare for long wait times at Kelowna International Airport

YLW expects to have 100,000 travellers over spring break

More than 100,000 passengers are expected to travel through Kelowna International Airport (YLW) in the next three weeks for spring break.

Passengers are advised by YLW to plan in advance and prepare for longer than normal wait times at the airport to reduce travel-related stress.

YLW anticipates increased, but steady traffic flow from March 15 through April 1.

To help make your travel experience as easy as possible:

Consider alternate transportation to the airport. Although there are more than 2,600 stalls available, parking at YLW is expected to reach full capacity during this peak period. People travelling during this period should consider alternative transportation to the airport, such as taxi and limousine services, airport shuttles, public transit or having a friend drop them off.

Explore parking options. There are a number of parking options available to travellers, including short and long-term, curbside and valet. YLW also has a new cell phone waiting area near Esso at Airport Plaza. Look for signage and follow directions of parking lot staff to locate this area or to designated overflow parking areas.

Arrive at the airport early.The airport terminal building opens at 3:30 a.m. with check-in counters for most airlines, security screening and food services available at 4 a.m. Check-in and drop off your baggage at least 90 minutes before domestic flights and at least two hours prior to international flights.

Know what you can bring through security screening. Avoid surrendering items and guarantee that your valuables make it through security screening. Search CATSA’s permitted and non-permitted lists to see which items to pack in your carry-on and checked baggage. Check with your airline to learn about their baggage restrictions and fees.

Confirm your airline’s identification requirements and pet policies. Check with your airline to ensure you have the required identification and valid travel documentation for everyone, including children. Some airlines have restrictions on travelling with pets during peak holiday periods. Talk to your airline in advance if you’re planning on travelling with your pet.

For more spring break travel tips, visit ylw.kelowna.ca/faq

