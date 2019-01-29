President Trump dismisses tell-all book as ‘made up stories’

The book by Cliff Sims is called ‘Team of Vipers’ and compares many Trump aides to serpents

President Donald Trump is dismissing a tell-all book by a former White House aide as “made up stories and fiction.”

The book by Cliff Sims is called “Team of Vipers” and compares many Trump aides to serpents.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that Sims “pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer.”

Trump’s campaign says it’s preparing to sue Sims for violating a non-disclosure agreement. That’s according to a tweet from Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Trump’s campaign. Trump has a habit of announcing legal action and not following through.

Trump’s tweet dismisses Sims as a “low-level staffer” who wrote “yet another boring book.”

Sims was read Trump’s tweet during an appearance on CNN. He said he knew a mean tweet was a possibility.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Semi truck driver fined for close call caught on dash cam
Next story
China tells US to stop ‘unreasonable crackdown’ on Huawei

Just Posted

Semi truck driver fined for close call caught on dash cam

March 2017 incident took place on Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm

Vernon, Enderby receive emergency preparedness funding

Two of six communities recently approved for share of $3 million

Search continues for missing Armstrong man

Police have released a new photo of Brian Kyme Franklin’s vehicle

Broken nose leads to arrest for assault

53-year-old Sicamous man receives court date and conditions

Intoxicated man arrested in Sicamous on suspicion of damaging vehicle

45-year-old Salmon Arm resident breached probation by consuming alcohol

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal

Lower court ruled Victoria’s Don Lapshinoff missed window for compensation

Canadians feeling more stress at work than 5 years ago: poll

Roughly 64 per cent of employees accounted workplace isolation for their stress levels

2 years after Quebec mosque killings, Islamophobia continues to rise

Statistics Canada found hate crimes against Muslims in Canada grew 253 per cent from 2012 to 2015

President Trump dismisses tell-all book as ‘made up stories’

The book by Cliff Sims is called ‘Team of Vipers’ and compares many Trump aides to serpents

800-year-old tree to become UN project totem at B.C. university

Pole to be raised in recognition of the UN 2019 International Year of Indigenous Languages

Lower Mainland woman launches human rights complaint against B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

The complaint by Kari Simpson of Culture Guard centres on washroom signs.

UBCO uses play-by-play analysis for counselling sessions

A researcher in Kelowna studied play-by-plays of counselling sessions to learn how they work

Snapshot: Nose for magic

Unplug and Play Early Years Fair at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Most Read