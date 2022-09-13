Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral

Sept. 19 will be a holiday for federally regulated workers, provinces to decide for the rest

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral in London.

“Declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important,” Trudeau said at a caucus retreat in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

He also said his government will be working with provinces and territories to ensure they’re “aligned.”

Next Monday will be a holiday for federal government employees, but it will not automatically apply to workers in federally regulated industries such as banks and airlines.

“Federally regulated employers are welcomed to follow suit, but they are not required to do so,” federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan said Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

It will be up to provincial and territorial governments to determine whether they will declare the holiday for other workplaces and schools.

New Brunswick announced Monday that it would observe the national day of mourning by closing schools and government offices. In a statement, the province said the holiday would be optional for private-sector businesses and employers.

Quebec Premier François Legault was asked about the possibility on the campaign trail in Montreal on Tuesday. He told reporters that it would be a day of commemoration, but not a public holiday.

Saskatchewan had not yet made a decision by midday Tuesday, according to Premier Scott Moe’s office. A spokesperson for Moe said they had been advised late Monday that a federal holiday was under active consideration, and that talks are still ongoing.

The president and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said the six days’ notice is not enough.

“CFIB is urging provincial governments to NOT declare next Monday as a statutory (paid) holiday,” Dan Kelly said on Twitter Tuesday.

“Provinces should follow the lead of the United Kingdom, rather than the government of Canada.”

Monday is a national bank holiday in the U.K., meaning workers are not entitled to time off.

“Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement,” according to the U.K. government’s website.

In Canada, there are 12 designated paid holidays at the federal level. Federal holidays that are not a paid day off in all provinces include Remembrance Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which is Sept. 30.

Commemoration ceremonies for the Queen’s funeral will also be held in Canada on Monday, including a parade, a flypast and a church service in Ottawa that will be televised nationally.

Trudeau said he and the opposition leaders’ offices are working on a final list for the delegation that will attend the funeral in person.

