FILE - In this May 10, 2010 file photo, Marc Emery, the self-described “Prince of Pot” speaks to reporters outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia Monday, prior to turning himself in to be extradited to the United States as his wife Jodie, left, looks on. Emery and his wife have been arrested in Toronto on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 and police are raiding several of his marijuana dispensaries, his lawyer said. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Jonathan Hayward, File)

‘Prince of Pot’ Marc Emery accused of sexual assault, harassment

Emery denied the allegations, but a Toronto woman says she is not the only one speaking out

A Toronto journalist is speaking out against “Prince of Pot” Marc Emery, alleging he was sexually inappropriate with her and other teenage girls in the early 2000s while he was working at Cannabis Culture.

In a series of tweets, which began on Jan. 13, Deidre Olsen called the entire history of the Cannabis Culture dispensary and lounge in Vancouver an old boys’ club “where middle-aged men worked alongside vulnerable teenage girls and young women and watched as Marc Emery groomed, harassed, assaulted and exploited them.”

Emery, known widely for his advocacy to legalize marijuana, was once the owner of Cannabis Culture before transferring ownership to his former wife, Jodie Emery, in 2009.

“He’d tell long stories of his sexual exploits in other countries where the laws are more relaxed for older men to engage in sexual activities with underage girls,” Olsen, 27, said.

Olsen met Emery at the BCMP Vapour Lounge in Vancouver in 2008. Emery tried to get her to work there, but she said she chose not to because of how Emery behaved. She tweeted screenshots of private Facebook messages between her and Emery, where he appears to describe his sex life and say explicit things about his genitalia.

Olsen said she learned other teenagers and women who had worked for or hung around Emery had similar experiences, talking about drug parties, sexual harassment and assault.

Emery has denied all allegations that he had sex with anyone under the age of 18 and that he acted inappropriately toward Olsen.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Emery said: “I do talk about sex and in the old days 15 years ago I used to write about sex, but I have never ever had sex with anyone under 19.”

In the 1,800-word post, he said he has smoked marijuana with lots of teenagers, but the idea that he’s grooming young women is “not true.”

Emery acknowledged he is “a touchy guy probably,” but believes it was always “modest non-sexual touching,” such as back rubs.

“It’s possible other lurid stories may come to light of my behaviour,” he wrote. “But over a 60-year life, there’s many mistakes in there. And so, so many good things I’ve done that can get forgotten amidst social media indignation.”

It is not clear whether any of these allegations have been reported to police. Black Press Media has reached out to Olsen for further comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-Liberal candidate in Burnaby, B.C., says volunteer wrote controversial post
Next story
U.S. lawmaker opposes drilling permit work during shutdown

Just Posted

City to renew agreement with Shaw for public Wi-Fi access

Wireless networking hotspots will continue to be available at Salmon Arm parks and facilities

Longtime Shuswap school bus driver takes one last ride

Kathy Keam drove students on the same bus route for 38 years

Dogs called heroes in Blind Bay residential blaze

Homeonwers safe but one pet missing, another confirmed dead following fire

Semi in ditch slows Highway 97 traffic north of Vernon

The accident occurred near Irish Creek Road Thursday, Jan. 17

Freezing rain, some snow forecasted for Okanagan-Similkameen-Shuswap

Environment Canada forecasting freezing rain and snow for much of the region

B.C. opioid crisis to get same world-renowned treatment approach as HIV/AIDS

A program that focuses on treatment as prevention will roll out Jan. 17

Olympian snowboarder Max Parrot diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Each year in Canada, approximately 900 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

‘Prince of Pot’ Marc Emery accused of sexual assault, harassment

Emery denied the allegations, but a Toronto woman says she is not the only one speaking out

Vancouver Island photographer makes National Geographic’s 2018 elite

Rare double honour for Marston from the 36 best Your Shots out of nearly 19,000 photos

Ex-Liberal candidate in Burnaby, B.C., says volunteer wrote controversial post

Karen Wang dropped out following online post singling out NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s ethnicity

Asteroids are smacking Earth twice as often as before

The team counted 29 craters that were no older than 290 million years

Canada’s arrest of Huawei exec an act of ‘backstabbing,’ Chinese ambassador says

China has called Canada’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou ‘politically motivated’

Remorse high for Vernon man sentenced for car surfing death

Driver of car that killed friend who was car surfing gets nine months in jail

Shuswap curlers hit the ice in Salmon Arm Curling Club’s Stick Bonspiel

Annual event enters 12th year, sees 24 teams enter

Most Read