Juanita Parnell won big with her ticket she purchased in Prince Rupert. (Facebook screenshot)

Juanita Parnell won big with her ticket she purchased in Prince Rupert. (Facebook screenshot)

Prince Rupert resident wins $5.8 million Lotto

Lotto 6/49 winner bought ticket at Safeway

Prince Rupert has a new millionaire.

Juanita Parnell found out at 3:30 in the morning she had won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

Parnell is walking away with $5.8 million — splitting the grand prize of more than $11 million dollars with a winner in Ontario.

Parnell has been playing with the same set of numbers for the past 20 years, which she chose from a Quick Pick she bought.

“There’s no rhyme or reason why I’ve stuck with them. I think I’ve missed playing them only three times.”

She has no plans on what to do with her winnings at the moment, but said she would like to take her grandchildren on a vacation.

“We’ve never been able to go on a vacation together all at once,” Parnell said. “I’d like to take them to Disney World in Florida.”

She bought their winning ticket at West End Grocery with the winning six numbers being 7, 18, 19, 38, 42 and 46 with bonus number 31.

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. reports 696 new COVID cases, 6 deaths on Wednesday
Next story
B.C. Children’s Hospital sees influx of emergency visits for respiratory viruses

Just Posted

Two town hall meetings are being held on Nov. 3, 2021 regarding the Shuswap Healing Centre that’s set to be built at 200 Main St. in Sicamous. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous public meetings to address Shuswap Healing Centre concerns, other developments

Chase RCMP responded to a report of a residential break and enter and theft on Oct. 5, 2021. (File photo)
Jewels and power tools: Chase RCMP investigating after residence burglarized

Pictured are cropped scans of two photo negatives found hidden inside a 1991 Cadillac DeVille recently purchased from a scrapyard by the son of Calgary resident Gudren Ebbinghoff. (Contributed)
Historic photo negatives found hidden in ‘91 Cadillac with Salmon Arm connection

The Chase Community Service Society is fundraising for a second van to assist local seniors in getting to and from out-of-town appointments. (Contributed)
Chase Community Services Society seeks to expand transit options for seniors