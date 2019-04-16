Princeton area wildfire believed to be human caused

A fire burning near Princeton, on Hembrie Mountain Road, is likely human caused, according to BC Wildfire spokesperson Hannah Swift.

The fire is being held at six hectares and it started Monday, said Swift.

No structures are threatened by the blaze, she said.

A wildfire team actioned the blaze when the report was made, but there were no crews onsite Tuesday morning.

