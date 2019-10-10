Princeton B.C. home sells for $3113

A family home in Princeton sold for less than the average price of a used car at the town’s annual tax sale.

A house on Similkameen Avenue, described by town finance director James Graham as “livable,” went for the minimum bid of $3,113.24 – the amount of outstanding property taxes.

The property’s owner has until September 2020 to pay three years of tax arrears, as well as penalties, interest, and administrative fees, in order to reverse the sale.

Under municipal resolution the town is allowed to bid up to 50 per cent of the assessed value of a property, at its own tax sale.

Graham said moving to purchase the property would not have been strategic.

“The town has the option of bidding on the property or not.”

The Town of Princeton did acquire a second property for sale, as there were no bidders. A parcel of land – approximately 1,000 square feet and located on the hill behind the Brown Bridge – has little value, said Graham, and it’s unlikely anyone could build on the land.

Graham stressed the municipality is not in the real estate business and does not want to be a property manager.

“The town works at managing the town.”

Graham said there are people who travel and attend tax sales – which are advertised – in hopes of getting a bargain.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman
Next story
Climate change threatens extinction for most birds, especially in Canada: report

Just Posted

Bollywood Bang raises large sum for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

The sold-out evening of food and dance brought in at least $170,000

Neglected cats get surgery and new owners, thanks to Shuswap’s generosity

Pair of cats, Ellison and Pierre, find better lives after visit to Shuswap SPCA

Salmon Arm relief worker provides aid in Bahamas

Following the disaster the official death toll sits at 56

Pickles: The favoured fundraising product for Sicamous students

Pickles are on sale at Eagle River Secondary for 50 cents each

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates talk climate action, pipelines at Vernon forum

Labour shortages, climate crisis, interprovincial trade and more were discussed

NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Liberals promised 2015 would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Princeton B.C. home sells for $3113

A family home in Princeton sold for less than the average price… Continue reading

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season

Vancouver cruises in Horvat’s first game as captain

Salmon Arm runners excel at annual Reino Run

Full results available online at Zone 4, Reino Run 2019

Column: Will measures planned be enough to save mountain caribou?

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Looking back at those who fought fires for the community in 1940

Truck now featured in the fire hall at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Vancouver Canucks to kick off 50th home opener

Los Angeles Kings are coming off of a win over Calgary to face off with Vancouver Canucks

Most Read