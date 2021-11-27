Trooper Losier, from Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadian) Regiment, moves sandbags during Operation LENTUS, in Princeton, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2021. Photo credit: Private Daniel Pereira, 39 CBG Public Affairs, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Trooper Losier, from Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadian) Regiment, moves sandbags during Operation LENTUS, in Princeton, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2021. Photo credit: Private Daniel Pereira, 39 CBG Public Affairs, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Princeton braces for another potential flood

Weather patterns continue to shift, and the worst should be known by Tuesday

Intense sandbagging efforts continue in Princeton today, Saturday Nov. 27, as the town braces for another potential flood.

“We are preparing for whatever comes our way,” said Mayor Spencer Coyne. “We are preparing for the worst right now.”

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces, who were deployed to Princeton earlier this week, are being joined by volunteers filling and placing sandbags along the dikes of the Tulameen and Similkameen Rivers.

The Tulameen River dike, which was destroyed in the flood Sunday Nov. 14, is being hastily reconstructed, at a cost of about $185,000.

Heavy rains, if they come, should hit Tuesday, said Coyne. According to Environment Canada there is a chance of rain for the next week.

This, while experts are closely tracking shifting weather patterns that could result in a downpour and the rivers being pushed to historic levels, Coyne explained.

“(The storm pattern) keeps changing,” said Coyne. “It’s been moving all over the place. We’ve been watching the modelling…If it moves back up we’ll be right in the line of it.”

