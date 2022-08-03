File Photo

File Photo

Princeton businessman charged with multiple counts of assaulting police

Randy Folk appeared in provincial court this week

A Princeton businessman appeared in Kelowna provincial court Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 3, charged with numerous counts of assaulting police.

Randy Folk, who until recently operated Krankin Vintage Restoration on Bridge Street, is accused of two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, four separate counts of assaulting a peace officer, and one count of escaping lawful custody or being unlawfully at large, according to court documents.

The offenses are alleged to have occurred in Princeton.

Folk was to appear Wednesday, August 3, at a bail hearing.

Related: Krankin’ Vintage celebrates 6th Anniversary

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family from Mexico facing deportation from B.C. receives outpouring of support
Next story
B.C. premier says he may copy couple who put out newspaper ad looking for doctor

Just Posted

Kelly Bennett has been appointed the new chief administrative officer for the District of Sicamous as of Aug. 3, 2022. (District of Sicamous image)
New chief administrative officer named for Sicamous

Six of seven municipal politicians have declared their intention to run in the 2022 civic election on Oct. 15 as well as one newcomer. Nominations close Sept. 9, 2022. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Six incumbents, one newcomer declare intentions to run in Salmon Arm race

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected for the Okanagan Valley on June 27. (Pixabay image)
Okanagan to experience common, yet ‘dangerous’ summertime weather pattern

SUV flips on Highway 97A at Highway 1 in Sicamous. (Skilled Truckers Facebook)
SUV flips on Highway 97A in Sicamous