Princeton Flood Relief Fund raises $167k in less than a week

Donations to the fund, so far, range from $10 to $20,000. Spotlight file photo

In less than a week, the Princeton Flood Relief Fund has raised more than $167,000.

“That money will go directly to flood victims,” said Mayor Spencer Coyne. “It isn’t going anywhere else.”

The fund was started by the Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen (CFSO), in partnership with the Town of Princeton. All dollars are collected by the foundation, and 100 per cent of donations are flowed through to the municipality.

“It’s the most transparent way we can do it,” said Coyne.

“As the town is facing many months of recovery work after this historic flood, we are so grateful for donations and really encourage continued support,” said Kim English, foundation spokesperson.

Donations start at $10, according to English. Valley First Credit Union contributed $20,000.

“The community of Princeton has a big heart and is responding to the devastation with incredible courage,” said Paulo Araujo, Valley First president, in a press release. “Valley First has deep roots here in Princeton, and now the community needs everyone’s help from all of us across Valley First and First West. Our team is rallying to provide these funds where they’re most needed, because the idea of neighbour-helping-neighbour is part of who we are.”

The previous week Valley First donated $3,000 to the Princeton Food Bank.

Donations to the Princeton Flood Relief Fund can be made at cfso.net.

Related: Armed forces fill sandbags in Princeton, against threat of another flood

Related : Four days after the Princeton flood, in photos: The aftermath

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com