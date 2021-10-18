Princeton man acting as his own lawyer admits, ‘I have no idea what I’m doing’

The man is facing serious criminal charges

A man facing serious criminal charges has fired his lawyer and intends to represent himself at trial next month.

Jesse Douglas is accused of two counts of assault and two counts of unlawful confinement. He appeared via telephone in Princeton circuit Thursday, Oct. 14, and explained he had a “bad relationship” with his former counsel.

While maintaining he wants to represent himself, Douglas admitted to Judge Robin Smith: “I have no idea what I’m doing…I really don’t understand everything.”

Crown made an application to the court that while Douglas may act as his own lawyer, he should not be allowed to cross-examine the complainant in the case.

Smith ruled that whichever lawyer is assigned as duty counsel on Nov. 18, the date scheduled for the trial, would handle that task.

