Princeton man charged after not drinking and driving

However traffic stop earns $230 liquor fine

A Princeton man ended up paying $230 for a glass of beer he never got to drink, following a run in on the road with a BC Conservation Officer (CO).

The officer was driving on Princeton Summerland Road near Jura, just after 4 p.m.,Nov. 22, when he was almost forced off the highway by an oncoming vehicle.

“The officer put two wheels of his vehicle in the ditch,” said RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, as the oncoming vehicle was in his lane.

“When the CO conducted a traffic stop with the man and asked if he had any liquor in his vehicle (the driver) pointed to a glass of beer in the cup holder.”

Princeton RCMP attended the scene and escorted the man back to the detachment for a breathalyser test where it was determined the man had not been drinking.

“There was no alcohol in his blood, and that’s fantastic…His driving behaviour was not a result of alcohol consumption. It was just poor driving,” said Hughes.

“While doing the right thing by not drinking and driving he did have open alcohol in his vehicle and was given a violation ticket for that.”

The $230 fine was issued under the Liquor Control and Licensing Act.

