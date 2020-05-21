Princeton man taken down at gun point in town’s core

Suspect later released, had air-soft pistol in his pants

Princeton RCMP apprehended and arrested a man at gun point Thursday, May 21, in a dramatic confrontation in the town’s core.

The local man, in his 40’s, was later released, after police discovered the suspect was carrying a air-soft pistol, and not a deadly weapon.

“This can be described as a ridiculous sequence of events and I’m not sure which piece of the chain is stupider than the other,” said detachment commander Rob Hughes.

Police received a call at about 3:40 p.m – a report of a man showing a handgun in the IDA Pharmacy on Tapton Avenue.

The complainant was outside the store, who witnessed the man moving the gun from one side of his pants to another.

The man did not brandish the weapon or threaten anyone, and the suspect was apprehended quickly at the intersection of Bridge Street and Tapton Avenue.

“He was taken down at gun point,” said Hughes.

“He was a bit suprised, yes.”

An air-soft or pellet pistol cannot be distinguished from any other gun.

“Your waistband is not the proper place to keep your [air-soft gun] as you walk around town,” said Hughes.

The incident could have had serious consequences, he added.

When confronted with a situation involving guns “we have fractions of seconds to decide what to do.”

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.