Princeton man who stole money from firefighters now accused of not paying it back

A man who was sentenced to community service, in 2019, after robbing the Princeton Volunteer Fire Hall, was back in court in Penticton, Thursday, July 16.

Leviathan Ryan, pleaded not guilty to two counts of breach of a probation order.

Ryan entered his plea, appearing by telephone.

Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys told the court Ryan allegedly failed to report to his probation officer, following his sentencing for the fire hall thefts. He also alleged Ryan failed to comply with a court order to make $250 restitution to the volunteer department.

While discussing how Ryan would plead, Vandersluys told Judge Robin Smith that the crown would seek 30 days jail time, should the man be found guilty.

In July 2018, Ryan was caught on tape entering the fire hall and taking from a fridge, and cash from a pay-as-you-go snack box.

He pleaded guilty to the theft, and was given a suspended sentence, ordered to make restitution, and perform 40 hours of community service.

