Lyme disease in pets can be painful and in some cases fatal. (File photo)

Princeton pooch tests positive for Lyme disease

Pet owners are being warned by a local veterinarian about the dangers of Lyme disease to their animals.

Cascade Veterinary Clinic in Princeton recently treated a dog for the tick-born ailment.

Dr. Ryan Ridgway said the dog “was highly suspicious of the disease given the symptoms and joint fluid findings that were confirmed on a blood test.”

Lyme disease can be fatal to animals.

“Yes, it can be by damaging the kidneys. It also causes long-term arthritis and chronic pain. In extremely rare cases, it can affect the heart as well,” said Ridgway.

Symptoms of Lyme disease include a stiff walk with an arched back, multiple swollen joints, sensitivity to touch, difficulty breathing, fever, lack of appetite, and depression.

The condition is spread by ticks as about one per cent of ticks in the Princeton area carry Lyme, noted Ridgway.

It can be spread in as little as 24 hours, when the ticks are extremely small and easily missed. Dogs, horses, cats and humans can be infected.

“Pets can bring ticks into the house so we recommend tick preventatives that quickly kill them in case they fall off,” Ridgway said.

The vet clinic recommends pets receive a year-round tick preventive, as Lyme can even occur during the winter. Over-the-counter medicines and natural therapies, as well as an available vaccine, do not go far enough to stop the disease, he said.

Pets should be routinely check for ticks as well.

Hikers warned to be vigilant as tick season starts in B.C.

“When pulling out ticks, don’t burn, suffocate or squeeze them to get them to detach as this increases the likelihood they will regurgitate and infect what they’ve bitten. The best way to remove them is with tweezers or a tick removal tool to pinch the head near the skin and pull straight out without twisting as that can leave the head behind.”

Ridgway said this recent infection is the first confirmed case of Lyme in the clinic.

“Prior to this case, we have had cases that were highly likely to be Lyme disease, but they responded to the treatment and the owners declined performing the blood test to confirm which tick born illness was present.”

He has also treated animals for other tick-born illnesses such as tick paralysis.

“If your pet is infected with Lyme disease, it can be difficult to treat and requires multiple medications to not only kill the infection and take down the joint inflammation but often immunosuppressants to protect the kidneys and repeat blood work to monitor for side-effects. Treatment can take up to two months depending on the case. Some times there are lasting damage to the kidneys or joints.”

Bieber’s Lyme disease shines light on issues surrounding complicated illness

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Okanagan RCMP investigating stolen package containing rifle
Next story
Updated: No confirmed opening date for provincial parks near Revelstoke

Just Posted

UPDATE: North Okanagan teen still missing

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP search for 16-year-old boy last seen at Salmon River Road home

Looking back: Salmon Arm’s experience with the Spanish flu

Salmon Arm Museum curator Deborah Chapman looks at impact on community

Five generations of females celebrate family in Salmon Arm

Matriarch is now 90 while youngest born is just five months

Skimikin Lake bursts banks, floods road

The lake has risen rapidly in the hot weather

Virus prompts Salmon Arm teacher to take 100 mile walk for hospital

Daniel Beals treks back and forth along foreshore for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Hereditary chiefs have been ‘wined and dined’ for 23 years

Restaurants to reopen in Kelowna

A list complied of restaurants to dine at during phase 2 of the B.C. reopening plan

Morning Start: Chance of afternoon thunder in the Interior

Your morning start for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Princeton pooch tests positive for Lyme disease

Pet owners are being warned by a local veterinarian about the dangers… Continue reading

Prom Is On: Canadian teens organize virtual grad event to benefit Kids Help Phone

Virtual prom set for May 22

Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Greater use of for-profit clinics could pull doctors and nurses away from the public system, argues BC Health Coalition

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Most Read