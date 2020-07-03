Princeton RCMP arrest suspects in violent Salmon Arm home invasion

Two men who allegedly staged a violent home invasion in Salmon Arm were arrested Thursday, July 2, near Princeton.

The suspects were first confronted by residents on Black Mine Road, who believed the men were acting suspiciously.

On July 2 at about 2 p.m., Princeton RCMP responded to a suspicious person report from a Black Mine Road resident, who had a strange encounter with a man he believed was casing the area. The complainant followed the suspicious male, who met up with a second man, and the pair were surrounded by a group of local residents when front line officers arrived on scene, according to an RCMP press release.

“Front line officers performed checks of nearby homes along Black Mine Road and located a residence that showed signs of forced entry and believed it to be the scene of a break and enter,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District.

The men were identified as suspects in the Salmon Arm crime and taken into custody.

A 46-year-old Nanaimo man, and a 44-year-old Kelowna man, each face a number of potential criminal charges.

On June 29, 2020 at 8:12 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter to a residence in the 1200-block of 30 Street SW. Police have learned that two male suspects, one brandishing a knife, forced their way into the home occupied by two residents.

“Once inside the suspects searched the house and allegedly took cash, debit bank cards, a lap top computer, a tablet and keys to the homeowner’s red Ford Taurus,” said S/Sgt. Scott West, Detachment Commander for the Salmon Arm RCMP. “The residents provided access pin codes to the armed suspects after being threatened.”

The victims were bound and the suspects fled the home. The victims managed to free themselves and flee to a neighbouring residence where they called for emergency assistance.

RCMP in a neighbouring jurisdiction recovered the stolen Ford Taurus, which will be examined forensically for physical evidence by RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS).

