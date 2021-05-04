The number of crimes and the number of police calls for service in Princeton in the first quarter of 2021 showed a decline. (Black Press file photo)

Princeton sees decline in crime statistics

Overall figures down from same time in 2020; thefts from vehicles increasing

Princeton RCMP saw a decrease in the number of calls for service as well as decreases in most crime categories, according to the latest policing statistics for the community.

The statistics, issued by the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment, covered the first quarter of 2021.

During this period from January to March, Princeton RCMP received 404 calls for service. This is a four per cent decrease from the 423 calls received during the same period in 2020.

Violent crime figures showed an overall decrease of 29 per cent, with 27 incidents reported, down from 38 in the first quarter of 2020.

The number of assault incidents rose by 13 per cent, from 16 to 18.

The most significant drop in violent crimes was in the category of uttering threats. In the first quarter of 2020, there were 11 incidents of uttering threats. This dropped by 91 per cent, with just one incident reported in the first quarter of 2021.

The total number of property crimes decreased by 21 per cent, from 42 to 33. Decreases were seen in most but not all categories.

The biggest increase came in thefts from vehicles, which rose from one in the first quarter of 2020 to seven in the first quarter of this year.

However, fraud incidents decreased from nine in the first quarter of 2020 to three in the first quarter of this year.

