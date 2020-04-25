Princeton Summerland Road re-opens after landslide

Princeton Summerland Road and Shinnish Creek Road are closed until further notice after a landslide happened on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Photo contributed to the Princeton Spotlight News)
Heavy equipment arrived at the scene of the Princeton Summerland Road landslide Saturday April 25, 2020, and cleared a lane to give access to emergency vehicles. Photo courtesy of Dave Stringfellow, Erris Fire Department.
The landslide that closed Princeton Summerland Road and Shinnish Creek Road near Princeton Saturday, April 25, 2020, started at the KVR trail. Drone photo courtesy of Dave Stringfellow, Erris Fire Department.
Drone photograph of the Princeton Summerland Road landslide, April 25, 2020. Photo courtesy of Dave Stringfellow, Erris Fire Department.
A section of the KVR trail was destroyed on Friday, April 24, 2020 due to a landslide. (Photo contributed to the Princeton Spotlight News)

Princeton Summerland Road, closed early Saturday April 25, 2020 by a landslide, was re-opened for traffic at approximately 3 p.m.

The slide occurred at the intersection of Shinnish Creek Road, and both roads were made impassable, according to Hayes Creek Fire Chief Rob Miller.

Heavy equipment arrived on the scene, and at 10 a.m. pushed through a lane for emergency vehicles only.

A geo-technician was called to assess the area, and determined it was safe for clean up and travellers, said Miller.

However Miller said the KVR trail – where the slide originated – is “gone” and the off-road area is impassable. “The area is unsafe until further notice. Stay clear of the slide area at KVR…for your own safety.”  

Princeton Summerland Road re-opens after landslide

