Princeton town hall locks doors to public after positive COVID case

Staff continues to work from office or from home

Princeton town hall is closed to the public after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The office closed Monday Sept. 13, and will open again when it can be adequately staffed, according to Mayor Spencer Coyne.

Town hall has 11 full-time employees and there at least three workers normally there part-time, as well as casual labour.

“We have some people working from home right now,” said Coyne, “and they are working from home by choice.”

According to provincial protocols, non or recently vaccinated employees are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days, while others are required to simply monitor their health for two weeks.

Coyne said there should be no slow down in service delivery while the office is closed, noting staff worked from home for a period during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.

Staff can be reached by phone or email, he said.

“We should know in a few days if there are going to be anymore cases here.”

