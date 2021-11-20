Jeff Zmurchyk and Jayme Hnatiuk, both employees of Copper Mountain Mine, conduct a wellness check at a Princeton residence, Saturday Nov. 20. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Jeff Zmurchyk and Jayme Hnatiuk, both employees of Copper Mountain Mine, conduct a wellness check at a Princeton residence, Saturday Nov. 20. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Princeton volunteers determined to knock on every single door to ensure wellness

Visitors offer assistance including water, food, and heat sources

A group of volunteers is walking the streets of Princeton today, Saturday, Nov. 20, determined to knock on every single door to make sure residents are safe, following the devastating flood earlier this week.

There are 290 properties under evacuation order, and another 1,300 properties on alert, in a town with a population of 2,800.

“We need to make sure people are safe, and to let them know there are supports for them,” said Mayor Spencer Coyne, about the municipally-organized effort.

Residents are being asked if they need water, food, or a heat source, and then are connected with the appropriate agency to secure their basic necessities.

The Princeton Baptist Church, which has operated the town’s food bank for several years, “is taking the lead on food, water and clothing,” Coyne added.

While the entire town cannot be covered in one day, volunteers will again be making rounds Sunday.

Related: Water crisis threatens Princeton, already beleaguered by floods

Related: Heaters, water, firewood and blankets donationed to help Princeton families

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Indian Band to purchase O’Keefe Range lands for $26.8 million
Next story
EXCLUSIVE: Ground zero shows flooding of Hwy. 1 in the Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Simon Tassy scored three goals against the West Kelowna Warriors on Nov. 19 in a 6-3 victory. (Chris Fowler image)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks defeat West Kelowna Warriors 6-3 on home ice

A people’s choice award will be given to the Sicamous light display with the most online votes by Dec. 17, 2021. (File photo)
‘Light up the Community’: District of Sicamous hosting Christmas light contest

From left: Aaron, Cheri, Genean, Mark, Levi, Jonathan, Jason, Darcy, Doug and Kyle, as well as two tiny helpers. (Chris Ross image)
‘A rousing success’: Shuswap community works together to get FireSmart

Evacuees from Merritt, Terry Crandell and Jessica Price, said Nov. 17 they were shaken and stressed but appreciate the help they’ve received from Salmon Arm’s Emergency Operations Centre at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Evacuees from Merritt shaken, stressed, but grateful for support in Salmon Arm