Princeton courtroom. (File photo)

Princeton woman charged with assaulting school kids pleads to driving offense

Court orders a pre-sentencing report

A Princeton woman facing numerous charges of assault with a weapon pleaded guilty in circuit court last Thursday, March 10, to dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Four counts of assault with a weapon and one count of assault were stayed by the Crown.

In most cases that means the charges are effectively dropped.

The guilty plea avoided a full trial that was expected to take two days and would have involved many teenage witnesses.

The charges against Tara Woodin stem from an incident in October 2020.

In that incident, it was alleged several students were hit with a car, following a confrontation at Princeton Secondary School.

A pre-sentencing report has been ordered for Woodin.

