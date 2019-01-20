(Black Press Media files)

Princeton woman in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after Hwy. 3 crash

RCMP say car hit a power pole

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after her SUV crashed into a power pole on Highway 3 near Princeton Saturday.

RCMP say the crash happened just after 9 p.m. near Wolf Creek, in the 2400-block of Highway 3.

Police found a damaged Ford Explorer and a broken power pole with live power lines strewn nearby.

They say the passenger of the car was able to get out but the driver had to be extricated by emergency response crews.

A 21-year-old Princeton woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash cut power to the area and closed the highway for several hours but it has since been restored.

