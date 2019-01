The bridge will be closed for up to seven days from Feb. 8 at 6 a.m. to Feb. 15 at 6 a.m.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be closing the Pritchard Bridge to vehicles and pedestrians for up to seven days from Feb. 8 at 6 a.m. to Feb. 15 at 6 a.m. The closure is required for rehabilitation work to keep the bridge safe to travel on. For more information, contact Project Manager Dave Shibata at 250-434-9514 or at dshibata@mcelhanney.com.

