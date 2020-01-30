Privacy sought after missing Vernon man found on Vancouver Island

GoFundMe campaign closed; funds to be dispersed, donated

Jay Rosenberger, 38, was found safe on Vancouver Island after last being seen Jan. 24 in Vernon before being reported missing. (Google Maps)

Vernon hotel manager Jay Rosenberger was located somewhere on Vancouver Island, his sister Holly Frances wrote on Facebook.

He is safe.

Rosenberger was reported missing after last being seen at the Village Green Hotel on Jan. 24 around 11 p.m.

Frances said in her update to the more than 5,000 people following the social media site, renamed Located: J.R. group, that the family is seeking privacy.

“We want to thank the community that banded together during this horrific time,” she wrote.

As for the GoFundMe campaign that garnered $5,245 in donations, Frances wrote the funds will be dispersed to cover expenses associated in the search efforts. All remaining funds will be donated to charity.

The organizer, Janice Ganske Kupsch, has since closed the GoFundMe account.

“Please know each and everyone who contributed has helped us in our time of need and will always be remembered for that,” she wrote on the dismantled fundraiser page. “Hug your loved ones.”

The announcement that the 38-year-old man was located came Wednesday afternoon. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP confirmed he was located safe and sound.

“The incredible kindness we received from everyone gave us so much strength and I am blown away by the generosity of others to help find him,” Frances wrote.

No further information will be provided as the family moves forward, according to the Facebook post.

READ MORE: Missing Vernon man located

READ MORE: Vernon Rotarians to help rebuild after deadly earthquake in Nepal

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.