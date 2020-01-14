Bank of Montreal, located on Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has ordered an investigation after cops arrested an Indigenous man and his granddaughter at a Vancouver bank in December.

In a Tuesday news release, the agency said the information it received about the arrest from the Vancouver police lead it to open the probe.

At issue is the arrest and detention of Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter on Dec. 20. Johnson had been at a Vancouver Bank of Montreal branch to open an account for his granddaughter, according to a news release issued Friday by the First Nations Leadership Council.

According to the council, the bank called the Vancouver police, reporting fraud in progress, due to concerns by staff over Johnson’s Indian Status card and identification.

Johnson and his granddaughter were arrested, both put in handcuffs and detained in a police car, before being released an hour later.

The OPCC did not go into detail as to why it was investigating the Vancouer police officers’ actions, but said it was looking into if their actions “constitute misconduct.”

The arrest and detention of Johnson and his granddaughter raised concerns about racial profiling.

At the time, the president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs said he stood in solidarity with Johnson.

“Indigenous peoples continue to face the debilitating and destructive effects of a colonial legacy of discrimination and violence,” said Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.

A Vancouver police spokesperson said the force “recognizes that this entire situation has been upsetting and distressing for the two individuals.”

The Delta Police Department will conduct the investigation. The officers in question were cleared by an internal Vancouver police probe.

READ MORE: First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says
Next story
Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by multiple birds

Just Posted

Freezing cold stresses need of drop-in centre for Salmon Arm’s homeless

People without housing keep moving to stay warm, someone freezing a possibility

Shuswap-Okanagan highways contractor has ‘zero tolerance’ for abuse

Statement comes after heavy winter storms hit region

Salmon Arm businesses aim to fill food banks by Family Day

Competition for a cause organized by Cedar Axe Throwing and the Shuswap Family Centre

Salmon Arm to recognize Secwepemc territory before all council meetings

Historic change to procedures finalized at Jan. 13 meeting

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball lands provincial tournament

More than 140 families expected for the 13U AA Provincial Championship

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

Pot shops greenlit by North Okanagan community

Two applications for cannabis companies to be passed on to province

West Kelowna middle school reportedly on lockdown

Information about the news came in on Tuesday morning

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

Okanagan groups look to connect First Nation trails across US/Canada border

Groups recently met in Osoyoos to discuss how to advance the project

CMHA Vernon’s crisis line seeks volunteers

Due to heavy call volumes, demand for volunteers is on the rise

Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by multiple birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

Most Read