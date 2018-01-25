Production anticipated for Revolution unit

Summerland inventor’s device replaces traditional heating, cooling and hot water systems in one unit

After eight years of design and development, the inventor of an electrical power producing unit hopes to begin manufacturing the units later this year.

Jai Zachary of ElectroMotion Energy said the Summerland business has completed the 10th generation of the Revolution unit.

The freestanding unit replaces traditional heating, cooling and hot water systems with one complete unit that also generates electricity. It also provides backup heat and power to the home.

One of the prototype units is already operating in Summerland, generating power at a house at the ElectroMotion site in the James Lake Industrial Area.

Two more units are being constructed and will be used in the region.

A fourth unit will be sent to Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories this spring.

Zachary said the four units are pre-production units, but he is working to get the Revolution unit into production later this year.

“We believe this is what we want,” he said of the 10th generation unit. “It’s doing great numbers. We would like to vet this over the next four to six months.”

He hopes to have production in place this summer, so the unit will be ready for the next heating season.

Zachary would like production to take place in Summerland for the local market, but he is also working to license manufacturers elsewhere.

The unit was introduced in 2012 and since that time, Zachary has had interest in the Revolution units.

In 2015, a prototype house was designed for the Northwest Territories. Zachary said the house, which uses Electromotion’s technology, could result in energy savings of 30 to 70 per cent.

Attacked by cougar and lived to wag his tail
Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over misleading ticket price advertising

