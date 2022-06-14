Prime Minister Justin Trudeau removes his mask before answering questions at an announcement in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau removes his mask before answering questions at an announcement in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Professor of medicine says no need to panic over COVID-19 reinfection

Expert encourages everyone to do a personal risk assessment to prevent reinfection

An expert says Canadians don’t need to panic about COVID-19 reinfections even as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive a second time for the virus.

Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor with the University of British Columbia’s faculty of medicine, says it’s difficult to say how prevalent reinfections are because data is limited.

He says it should be expected people can get COVID-19 again — just like Trudeau, who said in a Twitter post Monday that he was isolating and feeling “OK.”

“The variant currently (circulating) does cause people to get hospitalized at a lower rate,” said Hoption Cann.”The real concern is not that you get infected, but you get reinfected and develop a severe illness from that infection.”

Hoption Cann said research shows those who are not vaccinated are more likely to get COVID-19 more than once.

Most provinces don’t track reinfections. However, government data in Ontario shows that from May 22 to May 28, 294 people reported having caught COVID-19 repeatedly. That number went down to 238 from May 29 to June 4.

Hoption Cann said there’s no need to bring back mandatory masking or tracking to prevent reinfections because Canadian health care needs to prioritize more immediate concerns such as monkeypox and other viruses.

He encourages everyone to do a personal risk assessment to prevent reinfection.

“If you’re at lower risk, you’re probably not going to take as many precautions, but if the person’s elderly, has other health conditions, they should probably take more precautions because any infection could go poorly for them.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Federal government to end COVID-19 vaccine mandates: sources

Coronavirus

Previous story
Federal government now posting passport wait times online as long lineups continue
Next story
World War discharge certificate, medals found by Kelowna RCMP

Just Posted

Grant funding available through the Shuswap Watershed Council has recently gone to two projects, one in Malakwa along the Eagle River and the other at Gardom Lake, which will help protect water quality in the area. (File photo)
Grant-funded projects in Malakwa, Gardom Lake to benefit water quality in the Shuswap

The inaugural Monashee Music Festival takes place at the Sicamous Dog Park July 22-23. (File photo)
Monashee Music Festival coming together for Sicamous premiere

Student Abigael Fletcher lands a fish on June 10, 2022 at the docks at Marine Peace Park as part of a fishing program for Shuswap Middle School students put on each year by Indigenous education workers Theresa Johnson and Kaeli Hawrys as part of Indigenous History Month. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Got a fish!’: Favourite sound at Indigenous-led program for Salmon Arm school

An evacuation alert was issued for all residences of the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park on Monday, June 13, 2022. (File photo)
Rainfall, increased landslide risk spurs evacuation alert for Sicamous mobile home park