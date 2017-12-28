Prohibited driver caught driving

Surrey man has court date after being caught behind the wheel in Sicamous

Surrey man has court date after getting caught behind the wheel while prohibited from driving. File photo

A 54-year-old Surrey man prohibited from driving was caught behind the wheel in Sicamous.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said on Friday, Dec. 22, police stopped a vehicle being driven on Riverside Avenue after a check determined the owner was prohibited from driving in B.C. The driver, from Surrey, was issued a court appearance notice for January in Salmon Arm. The driver’s van, a Chevy Venture, was impounded for seven days for the offence.

