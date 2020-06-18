Prohibited drivers give Chase RCMP a demonstration of poor driving

RCMP in Chase pull over vehicles speeding, driving erratically in June 2020, find drivers without licences. (Black Press file photo)

Prohibited drivers with an apparent flair for bad driving caught the eye of police earlier this month.

On June 5, Chase RCMP were heading east on Squilax Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek and noticed a dark-coloured Jeep travelling in the same direction.

The Jeep matched the description of a vehicle that several residents in Scotch Creek had called about because of driving behaviour and the vehicle’s apparent lack of insurance.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reports that police conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, who admitted he did not have a driver’s licence.

Police also confirmed the vehicle had no insurance and the 31-year-old Scotch Creek man at the wheel was prohibited from driving. He was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court in August. The vehicle was impounded.

On June 9, Chase RCMP received a report of a four-door Chevrolet Cavalier with no licence plates travelling erratically on Highway 1 in Sorrento. Police located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. Instead the driver accelerated away at a high speed, police report. Officers set up a perimeter around the Sorrento area but couldn’t locate the vehicle.

On June 1, Chase police pulled over a Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 1 near Chase after it was observed speeding and passing unsafely. The driver said he did not have his licence on him but police were able to confirm his identity.

As it turned out, the driver, a 53-year-old man from Surrey, did not possess a valid driver’s licence and was listed as a prohibited driver. Police arrested him for driving while prohibited and he was released him with a September court date.

On June 7, Chase RCMP were called to the Tappen area but not because of a prohibited driver.

Officers received a report of an RV on fire on Charcoal Creek Road. When they arrived the vehicle was fully engulfed.

Police had been by the RV earlier in the week and noted that it appeared abandoned and uninhabitable. Officers were unclear how the fire started.

“The owner of the vehicle denied all knowledge of the fire and was not forthcoming with information,” Kennedy reported. There were no injuries or property damage from the fire.

