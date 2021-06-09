A juvenile chinook salmon swims in Campbell Creek in Alaska. (Photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

A juvenile chinook salmon swims in Campbell Creek in Alaska. (Photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Project aims to make water colder for Shuswap River Watershed’s chinook salmon

The shoreline revegetation project will be led by the Okanagan Nation Alliance

Spawning chinook salmon in the Shuswap River Watershed need cooler waters for their populations to grow.

On June 8 a shoreline revegetation project, which aims to prevent water temperatures from rising at strategic locations in the Shuswap, was announced.

According to Watershed Watch, a science-based charity working to defend and rebuild B.C.’s wild salmon, temperatures above 25 C will kill salmon. Temperatures above 18 C alter the behaviour of adult salmon, making it harder for them to swim, escape predators and dig their nests. Warm waters also impair salmons’ immune systems, making it harder for them to survive the effects of viruses and other pathogens.

Angus Glass, communications coordinator for the Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP), said the revegetation project will be led by the Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA), which has been working on conserving and reintroducing salmon throughout the Okanagan for years.

Glass said the FWCP’s goal is to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by BC Hydro dams.

According to ONA’s website, construction of dams, urban encroachment, industrial agriculture and ineffective water management practices have all contributed to depletion and extinction of fish stocks within the Okanagan River basin.

Glass said that Bessette Creek, which is near Shuswap Falls east of Lumby, experiences high water temperatures in the late summer and early fall, which is when the spawning migration of chinook salmon occurs.

The new project will zero in on key areas where revegetation can mitigate rising water temperatures at Bessette Creek, then focus on site-specific planning, and engaging landowners in the area, said Glass.

The project is one of 31 fish and wildlife projects sharing $2.4 million in funding approved by the FWCP’s Coastal Region board for 2021–2022.

Read more: Volunteers frustrated with Sicamous thrift shop being used as a dump

Read more: Upcoming documentary celebrates Shuswap music scene, past and present

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chinook salmon protection

Previous story
First Nation condemns ‘inadequate’ punishment of B.C. lawyer who took on ’60s scoop cases

Just Posted

A juvenile chinook salmon swims in Campbell Creek in Alaska. (Photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
Project aims to make water colder for Shuswap River Watershed’s chinook salmon

The shoreline revegetation project will be led by the Okanagan Nation Alliance

Cassidy McEown, a Red Seal certified motor vehicle body repairer who apprenticed on Rust Valley Restorers. (Photo courtesy Okanagan College)
Rust Valley Restorers star wants to be a role model for women in trades

Cassidy McEown to appear on live stream hosted by Okanagan College on June 16 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Child sex crimes charges against Interior’s top doc won’t impact pandemic response: Dix

Dr. Albert de Villiers is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

Hundreds came out to Kelowna City Park on Friday (June 4) to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week at the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
City to raise flags after 215 hours at half-mast for buried Kamloops children

City of Kelowna buildings will raise flags Wednesday evening

Salmon Arm ICBC Service centre. Lachlan Labere/ Salmon Arm Observer
Backlog: New drivers travel from as far as Prince Rupert for road test in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm man unable to get his road test until late November in Kelowna

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry students and Okanagan Forest Task Force volunteers worked together cleaning up a makeshift shooting range along Postill Lake Road. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Kelowna forestry students, forest task force clean up backcountry together

“I tell people all the time, we need to leave better kids for our planet,” Kane Blake said

(Black Press Media files)
First Nation condemns ‘inadequate’ punishment of B.C. lawyer who took on ’60s scoop cases

Stephen Bronstein was suspended for one month and fined $4,000

Jillian Rutledge had a surprise when she looked out her window this morning - a waterspout on the ocean. She lives near Kin Beach, just north of Comox. Photo by Jillian Rutledge
VIDEO: Waterspout spotted off east coast of Vancouver Island

Weather phenomenon not that unusual during early summer: meteorologist

No serious injuries were reported at a house fire in Rutland. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Don’t run back into a house on fire: Kelowna Fire Department

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries after a Kelowna house fire

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Travel quarantine rules set to ease for fully vaxed Canadians, permanent residents

Business groups welcomed the proposed change, still calling for a clear restart plan

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

The Heal family of Oliver lost everything, including their home, when their furnace caught fire on June 7, 2021. (Oliver Fire Department)
Oliver community rallies around family who lost everything in fire

Bbq fundraiser being held Saturday, June 12 at the Buy Low Foods

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues, 148 new cases Wednesday

Vaccine clinics busy, 3.7 million doses delivered so far

Most Read