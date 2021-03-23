Wood waste could soon be utilized to heat buildings in Sicamous as a project to construct a biomass heater in the district has received government funding. (Black Press File Photo)

Project to heat Sicamous buildings with wood waste gets government funding

The federal and provincial governments will contribute to the construction of a biomass heater.

The District of Sicamous is a step closer to heating public buildings with advanced technology that utilizes wood waste, thanks to the approval of a grant from the provincial government.

According to a March 12 statement from the province, the District of Sicamous will construct a biomass heating boiler system and a boiler house with assistance from provincial and federal funding. The province is kicking in $220,000 and the federal government will invest $264,000, leaving $176,000 to be paid by the District of Sicamous.

The statement describes the boiler system’s innovative technology, which will use wood waste as fuel to heat nearby buildings. The province considers the heating system a clean source of energy that will decrease greenhouse gas emissions throughout the district.

Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz said the project’s future is looking very promising now that funding has been secured.

He said details such as sources of wood waste the system will burn and the exact location of the boiler house will have to be confirmed. Earlier in Sicamous’ research into a biomass heating project, the Sicamous and District Rec Centre property was suggested as a possible location but Rysz said Sicamous’ industrial park is now being considered.

The project will be discussed at Sicamous’ March 24 council meeting.

Rysz said the project will be designed in a way that allows it to be expanded in the future, whichever location is chosen.


Most Read