Prolific B.C. offender charged with crimes across Okanagan

Jake Knute Soros is charged with crimes in Keremeos, Cawston, Salmon Arm

Prolific offender Jake Knute Soros is back in Penticton provincial court on Sept. 1.

Soros, who has most recently been charged for multiple offences in Cawston and Keremeos, will be in court to discuss a judicial interim release.

On June 13, he is accused of motor vehicle theft, uttering threats, assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon in Keremeos.

Soros is charged with willfully resisting police and possession of stolen property over $5,000 for incidents June 9 in Cawston.

He has a trial in October in Salmon Arm accused of stolen property.

The 34-year-old is currently in custody.

In 2017, Soros had a Canada-wide warrant out for his arrest.

In 2010, Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested eight people after a semi-truck and trailer containing more than $1 million in merchandise was stolen in Hope.

Soros, who was 23 at the time, was one of the people arrested.

That same year he was pulled over in Barriere with 16 guns in the backseat of the vehicle.

