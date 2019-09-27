Jesse William Shawcross will be appearing in Penticton court on Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. in relation to a dozen charges he is facing, including theft of a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited and willfully resisting a peace officer. (File Photo)

Prolific car theft suspect to appear in Penticton court

Jesse William Shawcross faces over a dozen of charges related to incidents taking place on Sept. 24

A prolific offender is set to appear in Penticton court house next week, facing multiple charges including theft of a motor vehicle and driving while prohibited.

Jesse William Shawcross will appear in court on Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. in relation to more than a dozen charges alleged to have taken place on Sept. 24. Shawcross is facing: one count of possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of driving while prohibited, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of flight from police, one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance, one count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

READ MORE: Vehicle taken by gunpoint in Penticton carjacking recovered

Court documents show that Shawcross allegedly stole two vehicles in Okanagan Falls and one vehicle in Oliver. All other charges are alleged to have taken place in Penticton.

Shawcross’s criminal record dates back to 2003 where he was found guilty in a Kelowna court for theft of $5,000 or under. Since then, he’s appeared in court rooms across the Okanagan facing charges spanning from assault to possession of a controlled substance to break and enter of a dwelling.

READ MORE: Driver held at gunpoint, car-jacked on East Side Road

It is unclear at this time if Shawcross is related to the recent car-jacking that took place on Sept. 19 on East Side Road, where the driver of a 2017 Toyota RAV4 was held at gunpoint.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in Penticton armed car jacking

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey drunk driver left scene of fatal crash to chase after his dog
Next story
RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Just Posted

Salmon Arm businesswomen overwhelm with support

Freedom’s Gate Equine Society owner grateful for $4,960 donation from Women Who Wine

RCMP respond to several reports of break and enter, thefts in Shuswap

Chase police recover three stolen vehicles from rural Celista property

Off-duty officer detains allegedly intoxicated driver at North Shuswap store

61-year-old Barriere man’s vehicle impounded, issued 90 day suspension

Firefighters quick to extinguish electrical fire at Salmon Arm U-brew

Cause determined to be faulty wiring in wall-mounted heater

Public invited to piece together Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake for upcoming exhibition

Salmon Arm Arts Centre gives look at what goes into exhibit for BC Culture Days

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

Prolific car theft suspect to appear in Penticton court

Jesse William Shawcross faces over a dozen of charges related to incidents taking place on Sept. 24

Surrey drunk driver left scene of fatal crash to chase after his dog

Submissions heard Friday in impaired driving causing death of 80-year-old Surrey grandma Dolat Jiwani

First snow falls at SilverStar Mountain Resort

It’s happening, winter is coming—grab your skis!

Video: Hundreds turn out for Penticton Climate Strike

The message attendees were advocating for was clear, they want climate action now

Vernon woman sells art to raise cash for family displaced by fire

Paintings for sale in fundraising effort for woman, 2 children who lost home to fire

Cause of Vernon house fire unknown, investigation underway

The house fire has displaced a mother and her two children as well as 2 teens

Multi-vehicle rollover reported on Okanagan Connector

Reports indicate the accident happened near Glenmore Brenda Road

Most Read