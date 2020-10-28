Penticton resident Seamus Kirby, 30, was sentenced to 16 months behind bars for fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle this April.

Prolific offender back behind bars

Seamus Kirby, 30, has a long history of crime in the Okanagan

A prolific offender was sentenced to 171 days in jail for fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle that he crashed in Okanagan Falls.

On Monday, Seamus Kirby, 30, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Penticton Supreme Court for two counts of driving dangerously, possession of stolen property and flight from a police officer in relation to an incident in OK Falls in April.

Kirby was also handed down two years probation and a three year driving ban. He has been behind bars since his arrest so he will only serve half of that sentence.

Police released this photo of the vehicle rolled by Seamus Kirby in April during a chase. On Monday (Oct. 26), Kirby was sentenced to six months in jail. (RCMP photo)

At 8:30 a.m. on April 1, an Oliver RCMP officer observed the stolen vehicle parked in an alleyway in Okanagan Falls. Several plainclothes officers from Penticton arrived in the area, and positioned themselves strategically to prevent risk to the general public, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Pursuit leads to arrest of Penticton man

Officers observed a man was starting the vehicle and driving away at 9 a.m. Police gave chase through OK Falls where Kirby crashed the stolen vehicle.

Kirby was arrested at the scene.

READ MORE: Kirby guilty of robbing and beating girlfriend

In 2019, Kirby was sentenced to time served for beating and robbing his own girlfriend.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Kirby attacked his ex-girlfriend on Dec. 17, 2018, punching her repeatedly in the face. He choked and suffocated her while pinning her on the bed, then fled with her purse with $2,000 in it.

When police arrived at the hotel, they noticed blood on the woman’s face and hair, the Crown said. Later that day, when police apprehended Kirby, he had only $750 left of the amount he had stolen. He has been in jail since his arrest, which will count as time served on his sentence.

At the time of sentencing, his defense said Kirby is severely dependent on heroin and meth, and the crimes he has committed occurred when he was in the “throws of addiction.” He added Kirby is a “victim of the opioid crisis.”


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mechanical failure leaves nearly 200 passengers stranded on BC Ferries ship for hours
Next story
Licence plates and several ATV’s stolen in North Okanagan

Just Posted

This Photoshopped version of the crosswalks near the entrance to the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Hudson Avenue show what is proposed to help create safety for and show inclusivity to the LGBTQ2S+ community. (Salmon Arm Arts Centre image)
Tri-rainbow crosswalk and Progress flag requested to help make Salmon Arm safe

Council will consider budget requests to help make city inclusive to LBGTQ2S+ community

The Adams River Salmon society wants to see a ban enforced on trout anglers wading in the river during the sockeye salmon's spawning season. (File Photo)
Column: Trout anglers on the Adams, think about what you’re doing

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Elections BC has been overwhelmed by request for vote-by-mail packages. (File Photo)
Column: B.C. voters go medieval at the ballot box

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Nicole Bell, one of the women missing from the Shuswap, has been missing since Sept. 2, 2017. (Photo contributed)
Mother implores people to not forget daughter missing in Shuswap

The birthday of Nicole Bell, one of four women missing in region, is fast approaching

Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans.
Morning Start: A New Orleans hotel offered a $15,000 stay to whoever stole the “most outrageous” item from them

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Penticton resident Seamus Kirby, 30, was sentenced to 16 months behind bars for fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle this April. (Facebook)
Prolific offender back behind bars

Seamus Kirby, 30, has a long history of crime in the Okanagan

The multi-media exhibit Dust to Dust runs until Dec. 12 at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery. (File photo)
Dust to Dust: Salmon Arm Art Gallery exhibition focuses on death and transition

Multi-media exhibition runs to Saturday, Dec. 12

Cameron James is celebrating the recent release of his second single, Voodoo. He is pictured in downtown Kelowna, his hometown. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna hip-hop artist makes waves on the West Coast

Artist Cameron James and filmmaker Jordan Powers proof talent doesnt stop at west coast

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

A yellow 2011 Can Am Commander XT was stolen from a driveway in Parker Cove Oct. 24, 2020. (Contributed)
Licence plates and several ATV’s stolen in North Okanagan

RCMP said none of the property has been recovered

Military Wives, by the director of The Full Monty, runs at 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Salmar Classic. (Contributed)
Coming soon: Military Wives find harmony in crowd-pleasing dramedy

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

A structure fire was reported in Eagle Rock Mobile Home Park in Armstrong Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Home destroyed in North Okanagan mobile home park fire

Large structure fire broke out at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27

Most Read