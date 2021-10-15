Penticton’s courthouse. (File)

Penticton’s courthouse. (File)

Prolific offender heads to trial in 2022 for Keremeos theft charges

Jake Soros appeared in court on Oct. 14 to plead guilty to other crimes in the Okanagan

Prolific offender Jake Knute Soros will be back in court in February to face trial for crimes he committed in Keremeos earlier this year.

Soros appeared in court on Oct. 14 to face additional charges from incidents in Cawston and Salmon Arm in 2021, to which he pleaded guilty.

According to court records, for breaching his probation order in Salmon Arm on June 22, he will spend a single day in jail followed by two years probation. He was also sentenced to a single day in jail for committing theft over $5,000 on April 17.

For the charges from Cawston on June 9, he pleaded guilty to possessing stolen property over $5,000 for which he was sentenced to one day in jail. The second count on that information, of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, was stayed.

The charges of assault with a weapon, motor vehicle theft, uttering threats and assault causing bodily harm are scheduled for trial in February. Those charges stem from an incident in Keremeos on June 13.

READ MORE: Jail for Soros with a long list of crimes in Langley

In 2017, Soros had a Canada-wide warrant out for his arrest.

In 2010, Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested eight people after a semi-truck and trailer containing more than $1 million in merchandise was stolen in Hope. Soros, who was 23 at the time, was one of the people arrested.

That same year he was pulled over in Barriere with 16 guns in the backseat of the vehicle.

